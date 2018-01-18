Parts of the country get more snow overnight as weather warning is lifted

Parts of the country were hit by more snow and ice overnight.

A Status Orange warning has now been lifted for Cavan, Monaghan and Donegal until midday.

Monaghan was one of the worst-affected counties yesterday, with treacherous road conditions leading to some schools having to close.

Local councillor Cathy Bennett says they have plans in place to deal with the snow and ice today.

She said: "The snow ploughs are out today trying to move the snow and they are also checking for electricity outages within the county.

"It would be very important to phone the ESB if the electricity is out in your area.

"I would just advise people on the roads to take ttheir time, don't be driving at excessive speeds and leave extra time in their journeys to get to their jobs."