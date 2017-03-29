Parts of Cork and Kildare may be added to rent pressure zones

It is reported that parts of counties Cork and Kildare could be added to the list of rent pressure zones later.

A number of commuter towns, including Cobh, Co Cork, and Maynooth in Kildare, will be included when the latest report from the Residential Tenancies Board is published later today.

It would mean legal caps would be applied to the increases property owners could impose on tenants.

In January, 12 areas were designated as pressure zones, joining Dublin and Cork city as places where rent increases were capped at 4%.

However, there was surprise in some quarters that Cobh was not included. Wicklow Fianna Fáil TD Pat Casey also called the exclusion Greystones an "anomaly" and called for Maynooth to be included.

Housing Minister Simon Coveney outlined the criteria for inclusion: “There are essentially two qualifying criteria: rent has to be increasing by at least 7% a year for four of the last six quarters; and it has to be higher than the national average.”