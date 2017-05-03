Parents who don't vaccinate children 'should have child benefit halved'

Parents who don't get the recommended vaccinations for their kids should have their child benefit cut in half.

That's the call from an Irish doctor, amid what he calls an 'ongoing campaign' against the HPV jab, which prevents cervical cancer.

Less than half of eligible girls began that series of jabs last September, far lower than the target level of 80%.

Ruari Hanley writes in the Irish Medical Times that if parents whose children aren't fully immunised suffered a 50% cut in child benefit, the problem would be solved 'overnight'.
