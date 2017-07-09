Parents warned about suicide risk in 'Blue Whale' online game

Parents are being warned about an online game which encourages young people to take their own lives.

'Blue Whale' is believed to have contributed to as many as 130 deaths around the world.

It originated in Russia, but there have also been cases in Kenya, Ukraine and Brazil.

Emily Cherry from the NSPCC in the UK says there are ways to keep children safe online.

"It's really important to emphasise the role of parents in having regular, early, open conversations around the online world with children," she said.

"And also the social media providers and the online industry really stepping up their game to make sure that we're keeping children safe online."