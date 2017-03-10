Parents urged to talk openly with children about the dangers of the internet

Parents are being urged to talk to children openly and realistically about the dangers of the internet.

Experts say that adults need to realise that children - who have grown up with the internet - see very little difference between their online and offline identities.

They say children often seek validation online and they should be warned that "stranger danger" exists in the same way it does in the real world.

Senior clinical psychologist Mark Smyth said adults should appreciate that the internet plays a huge part in children's lives.

"The main piece of advice that parents need to be aware of is that we need to manage our own anxieties about the online world," he said.

"We need to keep communications open, and, most importantly, if young people can trust us that we'll listen to them without judgement, we won't deprive them of their online identity, then they are likely to come to us if they're concerned and we can keep them safe."