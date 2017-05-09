Parents of man who escaped from Wicklow prison want him classed as missing person

The parents of a man who escaped from an open prison in Wicklow want him to be classed as a missing person.

Martin Connors disappeared from Shelton Abbey in April 2015, while serving a sentence for his brother Michael's manslaughter.

Gardaí are continuing to search for Martin, who will be re-arrested if found.

Martin's mother Sally says she fears for his safety.

"We'd like to put an appeal out there to the public and to the rest of our immediate families, each and every one of them out there, to look at this because he is missing.

"I do fear for his safety because he's never been away from home in his life, we want to know if he's alive out there," she said.