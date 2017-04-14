Pair to appear in court in connection with Finglas robbery and false imprisonment

Two men are due appear in court tomorrow in connection with an alleged robbery and false imprisonment incident in Finglas.

The two men, who are both in their 20s, had been detained under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 at Finglas garda station in connection with the incident on April 13.

They are scheduled to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice at 10.30am tomorrow morning to be charged in connection with the incident.

Gardaí from Finglas stopped and searched a van in which three men were travelling on Main Street Finglas yesterday. A 32-year-old man was being held against his will.

It is understood the man had his mobile phone and a wallet taken when confronted by the two occupants of the van before they ordered him into the van moments earlier.

The man was walking home from work when the incident occurred.