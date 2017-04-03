Pair launch appeal against conviction for murder of Roy Collins

Wayne Dundon and Nathan Killeen have launched an appeal against their conviction for the murder of Roy Collins in Limerick.

The 35-year-old was shot dead in April 2009.

The Court of Appeal has been hearing arguments against the conviction by the Special Criminal Court this morning.

Wayne Dundon.

Dundon of Lenihan Avenue and Killeen of Hyde Road in Limerick both pleaded not guilty during their trial.

The Special Criminal Court however ruled that Dundon had ordered the murder from prison and Kileen acted as the getaway driver, with another man the shooter.

Both received life sentences for the murder.

An appeal was launched this morning, with representatives for the convicted men questioning the credibility of some of those who gave evidence during the trial.

In particular the evidence of Anthony 'Noddy' McCarthy, Wayne Dundon's cousin - who himself is serving a life sentence for murder.