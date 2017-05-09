Pair in court accused of Sligo carjacking

A man and woman have been charged in connection with an alleged car hijacking in Sligo yesterday.

The car was taken at around 7.20pm from Wine Street car park.

A man aged in his 70s had his car keys and car taken when he was approached and threatened by a man and a woman.

The alarm was raised and the car was followed by Gardaí before it was intercepted in Carrick-on-Shannon a short time later.

A man and woman (both aged 30) were arrested at the scene.

They were taken to Ballymote Garda Station and detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 for questioning.

They both appeared before a sitting of Ballina District Court earlier today where they were charged in connection with the incident.

The injured man was taken to Sligo General Hospital for treatment and was later discharged.

The investigation is ongoing and a file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Investigating Gardaí are appealing for witnesses. Anyone with information is asked to contact Sligo Garda Station 071-9157000 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.