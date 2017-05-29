Pair escape major injury after light aircraft crashes in Co Down

A man and woman escaped injury when their light aircraft crashed in Co Down.

The plane came down in Castlewellan Forest Park on Monday afternoon.

The two people on board were treated for minor injuries.

The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service tweeted: "Following aircraft crash in Castlewellan the two patients, male and female, were discharged at scene following assessment by paramedics."
