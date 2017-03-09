Pair charged in connection with international money-laundering investigation

Gardaí attached to the Money Laundering Investigation Unit, Garda National Economic Crime Bureau have charged two men in connection with an international money-laundering investigation.

The men, aged 39 and 48 respectively, are due to appear before Blanchardstown District Court 1 this morning.

The two men were arrested this morning in the Ratoath and Blanchardstown areas.

They were taken to Blanchardstown Garda Station where they were later charged.