Two people have been arrested after a cannabis factory was discovered in Co Antrim.

Police in the North discovered the factory in Ballyclare with drugs worth an estimated €20,000 inside.

The PSNI also seized a firearm from a property in the Castletown Road area

A 66-year-old man and a 50-year-old woman have been arrested on suspicion of a number of offences.

Investigations are ongoing.