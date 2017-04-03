Paid water charges expected to be refunded

The Oireachtas committee on water charges is set to confirm that only households who use 1.7 times the average amount will face charges.

The latest draft report produced by the committee confirms that households using less than this amount will have water funded through general taxation.

The report also proposes refunds for any bills which have already been paid, with no mention of the €100 water conservation grant.

Elsewhere it proposes mandatory water meters for new dwellings, but that 'district meters' be used in other areas to identify any leaks in the system.