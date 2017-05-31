PAC to hear how senior Gardaí allegedly tried to block probe into training college

The Public Accounts Committee is to hear how senior Gardaí allegedly tried to block a probe into their training college at Templemore.

Members will grill seven civilian officers over the claims later.

Among them is the head of the force's internal audit unit who will tell them information was deliberately withheld by his 'direct superiors'.

Niall Kelly will also say there has been attempt to undermine him since his report revealed public money was being spent on private clubs and entertainment.