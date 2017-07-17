PAC member welcomes EU anti-fraud investigation into Templemore

A member of the Dáil's Public Accounts Committee has welcomed confirmation that the EU anti-fraud agency OLAF has launched a full investigation into the use of European funds at the Garda Training College in Templemore.

The Public Accounts Committee has also been examining the affair.

Committee member, Sinn Féin Deputy David Cullinane, says the committee will be publishing its own report tomorrow, focusing on systems and procedural failures.

"Obviously all of these are allegations at this point in time, and we have to allow all of the examinations by all of the bodies to conduct their work," he said.

"The Public Accounts Committee is publishing its report tomorrow, so that will look at systems and processes, failures within Garda Síochána."