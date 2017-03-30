PAC Chairman claims Michael Noonan 'lost it' in the Dáil last night

The Chairman of the Public Accounts Committee has claimed the Finance Minister 'lost it' in the Dáil last night.

Michael Noonan accused the PAC of conjuring up unfounded criticisms of him in its report on the sale of NAMA's Northern Ireland loan book.

"I and my department refute absolutely the claims in the report that I and my officials acted inappropriately in meeting with Cerberus in March 2014," Mr Noonan told the Dáil.

In turn, Seán Fleming revealed Michael Noonan threatened him with an injunction over the report.

Today Mr Fleming said he stands over his remarks.

“I think Michael Noonan lost it last night. I didn’t make a false statement, what I said I stand over, and at that meeting the minister was the only one in the room when the the Public Accounts Committee was having its meeting, who knew about his meeting with Cerberus the day before the Project Eagle bids closed.

“No member of the committee were aware of it.”