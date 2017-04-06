Oxfam Ireland: Refugees reporting abuse and theft by border officials in Europe

Refugees are reporting abuse and theft by state officials on Europe's borders.

NGO's who interviewed 140 people on the move, found a pattern of brutality at the hands of police, border guards and other officials.

Marissa Ryan - Head of Advocacy for Oxfam Ireland - says migrants describe being stripped, caged, and beaten: "The Western Bulkan route has been formally closed by many European and EU member states by erecting fences, putting collective push backs in place which means groups of people are arbitrarily expelled back and forth over the border and then increasing border management to ensure that people are physically stopped from using their right to seek asylum on the territory they have arrived."
