Over one in eight drivers under 24 admit drink driving
04/08/2017 - 17:15:33
16 per cent of motorists under 24 admit to drinking and driving in the past year, according to new research.
New RSA figures show that 10 per cent of all motorists say they’ve drank and drove in the past 12 months.
95 people have lost their lives on our roads so far this year and Gardai are warning people that they’ll be breathalysed if they’re caught committing any traffic offence.
Moyagh Murdock, CEO of the RSA, has been welcomed the move.
"That will really hit home to people if they break a solid white line or if they cross over hatched lines or break a red light they will get breathalysed as well."
See more on our Alcohol And Driving Research 2017 here: https://t.co/pU662tiFGn. Please travel safely on the roads this #BankHolidayWeekend. pic.twitter.com/UgvHqbmFL7— RSA Ireland (@RSAIreland) August 4, 2017
