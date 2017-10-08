Over a quarter of people offered social house in Dublin 'have rejected it'

More than one in four people offered a social house in Dublin have rejected it, it has been reported today.

The Sunday Independent reports that of the 1,009 houses offered to people on the waiting list last year, 300 either turned them down or did notrespond to the offer.

The majority rejected the properties because they were "not suitable" for them.

Reasons included the houses being too big or too small, but the paper reports that some have also said they disliked the interior.