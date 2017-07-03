Over 51,000 people left on trolleys or admitted to overcrowded wards in first six months of year

There have been record levels of overcrowding in our hospitals in the first six months of the year.

More than 51,000 patients were left on trolleys or admitted to overcrowded wards between January and June.

The figures from medical union, the INMO, show that University Hospital Limerick was the worst affected last month with 640 people waiting on a bed.

University Hospital Galway, the Mater in Dublin, Cork University Hospital and University Hospital Waterford were the next most overcrowded hospitals in the country for the month of June.

The figures also confirm last month there were 7, 124 patients on trolleys which is a 21% increase on the same time last year.

The INMO says the figures represent further evidence that our health service, simply cannot cope with the demands being placed upon it.