Over 50% of parents admit their child eats too much sugar

Over half of parents admit their child eats too much sugar over the school holidays.

Research shows two thirds find it impossible to avoid sugary snacks over the summer break.

Dentist Nyree Whitley explains so-called 'healthy snacks' can be the worst for sugar.

"They can have up to 12-14 teaspoons of sugar in one yoghurt particularly if they have got chocolate additives," she said.

"Another one is fruit bars, parents would think that was healthy but some fruit bars have more than 14 teaspoons of sugar in a single bar."