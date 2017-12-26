Over €225m raised for National Lottery’s Good Causes in 2017

More than €225m was raised for good causes in Ireland in 2017, the National Lottery has announced.

The money, more than €600,000 a day, supports organisations and projects across Ireland in the areas of health, sport, youth, recreation, amenities, welfare and culture.

Some of the projects Good Causes funding supports include:

The restoration of the ship cabin that polar explorer, Sir Ernest Shackleton, explored and passed away in. This is being restored by Sven Habermann of Conservation Letterfrack in Galway and will go on display in Athy Heritage Centre-Museum in early 2018.

The Blackwater Sub Aqua Club based in Fermoy, Co. Cork, which has been involved in at least 200 search and recovery operations all over the country, often working in the most difficult of conditions. When called upon, members organise time off from their jobs to carry out this vital work. Key to their life-saving operations is the equipment they use. National Lottery Good Causes funding has helped the club to maintain and purchase new equipment and boats.

Blue Raincoat Theatre Company in Sligo town which has a full-time staff of two and seven part-time and a national and international reputation that has grown and grown. As well as commercial shows the company tries to be more experimental, something it couldn’t do without National Lottery Good Causes funding, via the Arts Council..

Dermot Griffin, National Lottery CEO, thanked players for supporting Good Causes by playing the lotto.

"This has been a very special year in which we celebrated our 30th anniversary and passed the magic milestone of raising €5 billion for Good Causes since we were set up in 1987. We are very proud of the role Good Causes funding has played in supporting projects and organisations in every parish in Ireland," Mr Griffin said.

Meanwhile up to €5m will be raised for Good Causes if this year’s popular National Lottery Christmas Millionaire Raffle is a sellout.

This year’s draw has a guaranteed top prize of €1m and which takes place on New Year’s Eve.