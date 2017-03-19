Over €21,500 raised in a day to help Clare family involved in fatal car crash

Update: 7.30pm Over €21,500 has been raised in a matter of hours, since an online fundraising page was set up to help a family involved in a fatal car crash.

Earlier: An online fundraising page raised over €15,000 in a day in order to help a Clare family affected by a fatal car crash.

Vincent Wall suffered massive brain trauma in the accident, which occurred in West Clare last Wednesday, March 15.

Vincent's little girl Estlin, suffered a fatal brain injury and did not survive the collision.

Vincent has been driving his little girl to a créche in Inagh.

Today, a friend of the family set up an online fundraising page in order to fund Vincent's recovery.

The fundraising page contains an explaination which reads:

“The doctors have said that Vinnie’s recovery will be a long road and it’s impossible to tell how his long-term condition will be.

You read about terrible family tragedies and wonder how people get through it. Then it happens to you. Thank you Roisin. https://t.co/BsAfJgP3ZT — Steve Wall (@stevethewall) March 19, 2017

“Many people have been asking how they can help, so we here in Ennistymon have set up this fund to provide Amy with some financial assistance for the difficult times ahead and Vinnie’s rehabilitation. “

Since setting up the page, €15,915 has been raised by 385 supporters.

