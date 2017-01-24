Over 2,000 lung cancer cases in Ireland every year

Over 2,000 people are diagnosed with lung cancer in Ireland each year.

The Irish Cancer Society says that early detection of the disease can significantly improve mortality rates.

The charity is holding an event today to discuss the latest research on prevention, treatments and ways to reduce the numbers of people getting the disease.

Head of research at the Irish Cancer Society - Dr Robert O Connor says their keynote speaker will dispel some common myths about the disease: "Ireland unfortunately has a lot of lung cancer, over 2,000 cases are diagnosed each year of which nearly 1800 people die.

" And I guess we are challenging now, there is a lot of acceptance of that death, we accept that smoking causes lung cancer, but Prof John Field is coming over to pose the question can we do more? Could we save more lives?"