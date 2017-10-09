Over 170,000 Irish businesses could be vulnerable to ransomware attacks

Over 171,000 Irish businesses could be vulnerable to crippling ransomware attacks.

A nationwide survey on cybersecurity shows 48% of all businesses have NO cybersecurity policy in place and only 13% of businesses questioned are confident their data is secure.

The Magnet Networks Survey was carried out among 205 companies across all sectors and regions.

Cybersecurity expert James Canty says the results are alarming.

"Particularly smaller businesses have very limited cybersecurity controls in place and very limited cybersecurity policies in place.

"The consequences for this is that they are extremely vulnerable, they're computer systems and networks are extremely vulnerable, but also any particular customer data that they may be holding is likely to be quite vulnerable," he said.