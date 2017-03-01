Over 121,000 people became Irish citizens in 10 years

Over 121,000 people became Irish citizens through naturalisation between 2005 and the end of 2015.

The latest Monitoring Report on Integration from the ESRI and the Department of Justice shows that 45% of non-EU immigrants living here have Irish citizenship.

The ESRI said that that getting citizenship can play a big part in making people feel like they belong to Irish society.

It has also highlighted the need for more English language supports to enable immigrants to assimilate quicker and to provide them with better employment opportunities.

Frances McGinnity, associate research professor at the ESRI, said that everyone benefits from good integration.

"We see integration as the ability of migrants to participate fully in all aspects of society," she said.

"So that’s both contributing to and benefiting from life in Ireland.

"So it's a two-way process that involves change in Irish institutions and society, so the benefits of greater diversity can be fully realised for Ireland."