Over 12 million pancakes will be eaten in Ireland today, research claims

A staggering 12,173,606 pancakes will be eaten in Ireland today, despite one third of the population (33%) not knowing the meaning of Shrove Tuesday, according to new research.

The age-old tradition of eating pancakes on Shrove Tuesday, commonly known as Pancake Tuesday, has been celebrated for centuries as a way of using forbidden foods before the religious fasting period of Lent.

The survey, commissioned by Siúcra, revealed that a lack of awareness of the real meaning behind the feast day won’t stop the majority (67%) of the population marking the occasion, with the average person enjoying 2.55 pancakes.

An impressive 70% claim they will make their pancakes from scratch with 20% relying on a ready mix, 6% using ready-made pancakes and 4% enjoying pancakes outside the home in a restaurant or café.

Just under a third of people (31%) admitted to not knowing the ingredients in a basic pancake batter, with males significantly less likely (59%) to know the ingredients than females (79%), according to the research.

"At Siúcra we want to inspire people to rediscover the joy of home cooking. Pancake Tuesday is the perfect excuse to get creative and have some fun in the kitchen and something that all the family can get involved with," said Joanne McAllister, trade marketing manager for Siúcra Ireland.

"It is also a great opportunity for children to witness simple ingredients being turned into delicious creations and to enjoy the spectacle of pancake tossing.

"Preparing pancakes doesn’t require a great deal of skill or time and they are an extremely versatile dish.

"The choice of fillings and toppings is endless so once you have mastered a basic batter, you can experiment with sweet and savoury options to create a dish that can be enjoyed at any time of the day.

"To encourage people to rustle up a stack of pancakes, we have developed delicious new recipes to show how Siúcra can transform your humble pancake from drab to fab."