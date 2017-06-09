Outrage as hoax news release claims only high earners can access gallery for free

It appears that a number of Dublin's councillors have fallen foul of a hoax.

A fake press release was sent to politicians claiming that one of the city's main art galleries - the Hugh Lane - would only give free entry to those earning more than €45,000 per year.

"In order to further incentivise renewal we are offering free admission to certain parties in exchange for their positive contribution to the local economy," the fake press release read.

"Tenants paying over €1,500 in monthly rent, worker with gross earnings of over €45,000 a year, and private sponsors of Parnell Square redevelopment can avail of free entry...

"Otherwise we regret that the new €6 fee will apply."

A copy of the hoax 'press release' sent to local politicians.

The gallery's staff has been inundated with calls after several public representatives aired their anger at the idea.

Ireland has a tradition of free entry to art galleries and the Hugh Lane insisted that it has no plans to change its admission policies.

The management at the #HughLane Gallery confirmed that the notice on new entry fee structure was a (convincing) hoax! Happy to clarify — Cllr Michael O'Brien (@cllrmobrien) June 9, 2017