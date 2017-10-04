Our Lady's Children's Hospital raised €15m through donations last year

€15m in funding for Our Lady's Children's Hospital Crumlin was raised through public, voluntary and corporate donations last year.

The money is used to help some of Ireland's sickest children and their families.

The charity arm of the hospital is launching its annual report this morning - outlining where donations have been spent.

CEO of the Children's Medical Research Foundation at Crumlin, Lisa-Nicole Dunne says it is crucial they secure more funding for the future.

"There is €20m needed for immediate care, vital supports and for research, both at Our Lady's Children's Hospital and the National Children's Research Centre so that we can help sick children and their families."