Orla Tinsley in hospital as possible donor found for double lung transplant

Cystic fibrosis campaigner Orla Tinsley is tweeting that she is in hospital having received a call that a donor has been found for a possible double lung transplant.

She writes: "I got a fifth call this morning. We are at the hospital now.

"We are thinking of the donor and the generosity that allowed the possibility that my life may be saved today. It is awe inspiring.

"I am thankful for my amazing team and all my support."

Orla, who is from Co Kildare but living in New York, suffered disappointment earlier this week, and earlier this month, when other potential donors were found not to be a match for her.

Today's is her fifth call about a possible transplant.

Just yesterday in an instagram post, she wrote: "Just in case you missed it - the transplant didn’t happen...We are all about call number 5 now...I’m going to use this extra time to get stronger...and give thanks for these lungs that have served me 30 whole years."