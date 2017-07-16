Organised crime gang trading in illegal horsemeat 'dismantled', says Europol

An organised crime groups trading in horsemeat unfit for human consumption has been 'dismantled', Europol stated today.

Spanish police, who led the operation with the assistance of Europol, arrested 65 people have been arrested and charged in connection with counts of animal abuse, document forgery, perverting the course of justice, crimes against public health, money laundering and being part of a criminal organisation.

One other person was arrested in Belgium in connection with the investifation.

According to Europol, “the operation was carried out in coordination with Belgium, France, Italy, Portugal, Romania, Switzerland and the United Kingdom”.

The investigation began in 2013 after authorities in Ireland discovered beef burgers containing horsemeat.