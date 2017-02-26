Orange weather warning in place in south and south east as storm Ewan approaches

We are being warned to batten down the hatches as storm Ewan crosses over Ireland today.

Met Éireann says it could bring winds of 120 kilometres per hour with it.

Storm Ewan approaches pic.twitter.com/1wXaIyToar — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) February 25, 2017

An orange weather warning is in place in the south and south east.

Extremely windy today, especially across southern & eastern counties. SW winds associated with Storm Ewan, will bring some damaging..... — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) February 26, 2017

It comes just days after Storm Doris knocked out power for several thousand homes across the country.