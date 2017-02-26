Orange weather warning in place in south and south east as storm Ewan approaches

We are being warned to batten down the hatches as storm Ewan crosses over Ireland today.

Met Éireann says it could bring winds of 120 kilometres per hour with it.

An orange weather warning is in place in the south and south east.

It comes just days after Storm Doris knocked out power for several thousand homes across the country.

