Orange warning remains in places as snow and ice expected; motorists urged to take extra care

Snow and ice remain a danger on the roads this morning - with road users urged to take extra care.

A status orange warning remains in place for seven counties until this evening.

Up to eight centimetres of snow is expected in some parts today, with widespread icy conditions.

Met Eireann has issued a status orange snow and ice warning for Cavan, Monaghan, Donegal, Longford, Leitrim, Mayo and Sligo.

It remains in place until 6 o'clock this evening.

Meanwhile, a status yellow ice warning is in effect for the rest of the country.

Road safety chiefs are urging motorists, pedestrians and cyclists to take extra care.