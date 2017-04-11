OPW 'seriously concerned' about major rockfall on Skellig Micheal

There has been a major rockfall on the island of Skellig Micheal off Kerry.

A large amount of rock and shale has fallen onto the Lighthouse Road beside the lightweight huts used by staff during the summer.

The Office of Public Works says it is seriously concerned about the level of threat to the UNESCO World Heritage site and will carry out further geological inspections and repair works.

It is unclear for now whether the island will be ready to open for visitors in mid-May.

The makers of Star Wars: The Force Awakens filmed the closing scene on the island last year.