OPW extends deadline for submissions on Cork flood relief scheme

The Office of Public Works has extended a deadline for people to submit their opinions on a controversial flood relief scheme in Cork.

The proposed Lower Lee Flood Relief Scheme will take ten years to complete and will cost up to €140m.

But critics say the measures will destroy much of Cork's riverside heritage and could actually increase the flood risk to the city centre.

Sean O Muiri from the Save Cork City campaign is asking Corkonians to look closely at the OPW's proposals: "we're very concerned that the people who this scheme will affect most, aren't actually aware of what the scheme is.

"So our focus is to essentially inform people about this scheme so that they can become aware of it.

"in order to make a submission before the deadline on March 16."