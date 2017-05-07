Opposition 'appalled' as hospital waiting lists hit record high

Fianna Fáil's spokesperson on health says he was appalled to learn that hospital waiting lists have hit a record new high.

The total number of people waiting for treatment now stands at 666,000 - with over 58,000 more outpatients waiting for an appointment since Simon Harris was appointed Minister for Health.

Deputy Billy Kelleher says the figures have never been as bad, and it is totally unacceptable that patients are not getting access to health services that they clinically need.

"It's an ongoing problem, but it's getting progressively worse to the point where we now have over 600,000 people waiting for an appointment either to see a consultant, or a procedure, and that simply is quite alarming," he said.

"In view of the fact that of the population, about half of them have private health insurance, so the rest is people that are there, the 666,000 people, are people from the public waiting list."