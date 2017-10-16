Three die in separate incidents; Schools closed again tomorrow as over 350,000 without power

The Minister for Education has confirmed that all schools will remain closed tomorrow.

In a statement from the Department of Education, they have confirmed that schools will remain closed in the interest of child safety.

"Following careful consideration by the National Emergency Coordination Group, the Department of Education and Skills, has decided that all schools will remain closed tomorrow.

"This decision was primarily taken in the interests of child safety and on the basis of information available in what is a developing situation.

"While it is recognised that some schools may not be as badly impacted as others, the information available at this time indicates that over 350,000 businesses and homes are already without power, and severe winds continue to cause damage across the country as the storm progresses."

Meanwhile, three people have now been killed as Storm Ophelia continues to batter the country.

The accidents occurred in Louth, Tipperary and Waterford.

The latest accident happened in Dundalk in Co Louth this afternoon.

A person has been killed after a tree fell on their car in Ravensdale just before three.

Elsewhere in Tipperary, a man in his early 30s was seriously injured by a chainsaw as he was trying to clear a fallen tree in Cahir.

He has since passed away from his injuries and his body has been removed to Clonmel Hospital.

While in Waterford a woman in her 50s was killed when a tree fell on her car close to Aglish village just after half eleven this morning.

A female passenger in her 70s was also hurt – although her injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

As the storm continues to batter the country, gardaí are advising people to stay indoors and not to go outside.

Gusts of over 96mph (156kph) have already battered the south west coast of Ireland. In Cork, the roof of Cork City's football stadium was blown off.

Earlier: Whole country to be hit by "violent and destructive" winds

A Red Weather Alert has been issued for the whole country as "violent and destructive" winds are expected in every county.

People are urged to keep in mind their personal safety which is of utmost importance as ex-Hurricane Ophelia approaches.

People are urged to stay indoors and not to make unnecessary journeys.

Met Eireann have said that winds will reach their maximum strengths from the following times in the following areas.

The public are advised to remain indoors from these times. From 07:00: coastal areas of Counties Cork and Kerry

From 09:00: Remaining parts of Munster

From 12:00: South Leinster and Galway

From 13:00 Dublin and remaining Leinster

From 15:00 North Connacht and Ulster

Ophelia is the most powerful Atlantic storm this far east on record packing "violent, destructive" gusts of over 130 kilometres per hour.

Heavy rain, storm surges and flooding are likely in coastal areas - and the entire country has been placed on the highest state of alert.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar urged people to stay indoors today.

He said: "Public safety is our key concern today. Advice is to stay at home, no unnecessary travel or other outdoor activities."

The National Emergency Coordination Group has advised people to stay at home, and no unnecessary travel or other outdoor activities should be undertaken.

They said that all schools, colleges and childcare facilities will be closed.

They have also advised people to secure any garden furniture, bins and other outdoor equipment before the storm hits.

The decision was taken following a special meeting of the government task force on emergency planning.

Drivers of high sided vehicles are being advised to avoid travel during the height of the winds tomorrow due to the extreme danger posed by gale force winds.

Irish Defence Forces are on standby to deploy resources, including transport and engineering assets.

Public safety advice

Members of the public are advised to remain indoors for the duration of the storm – and to avoid all unnecessary travel while the storm is passing.

“Very strong winds” are expected to make driving conditions hazardous, especially for vulnerable road users - including cyclists, pedestrians and motorcyclists.

Power outages are likely to occur in certain parts of the country.

The public is urged to stay away from fallen cables that may have broken due to the high winds.

People are asked to check in with isolated or vulnerable neighbours ahead of the storm’s arrival – and again once the worst of the weather has passed.