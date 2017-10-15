Ophelia: Region specific updates, high tide warnings and college closures

A summary of regionalised news and warnings will be highlighted as they emerge.

CORK

Cork City Council have put engineering and response crews on standby and are advising people to avoid unnecessary travel and stay indoors.

"If time allows, shop nearby for essential food items. Have a torch, spare batteries and a battery radio ready. Clear windowsills and close curtains to protect against flying glass," it said.

If gas, electricity or water supplies are cut, attemp to make contact with relevant services.

"In the event of disruption to water services, please contact Irish Water at 1850278278."

Cork City and Clonakilty are likely to be subject to high storm surges in tidal areas at high tide at 4pm.

Residents and businesses in areas subject to tidal flooding should take measures to protect their property.

The same aplies to Bantry at an earlier high tide of 3.20pm.

In the interest of student and staff safety, is has been decided that Cork Institute of Technology will remain closed tomorrow, Monday October 16th.

This applies to all four campuses of CIT : Bishopstown, Crawford College of Art and Design, CIT Cork School of Music and The National Maritime College of Ireland.

CIT will open as usual on Tuesday.

University College Cork are monitoring the situation and an update will follow.

People within areas to which the status red warning applies are advised not to travel, especially on pedal or motor cycles.

People are warned not to approach all exposed or other coastal areas.

High sided vehicles are advised not to travel on roads in status red areas.

People are adised to secure any loose objects around their property and look in on elderly and vulnerable relatives and neighbours.

Businesses are requested to attend any property that could become loose during the storm.

It is expected that wind damage may include fallen trees and fallen electricity wires. Do not approach or touch the wires and assume they are live.

Power outages in some areas may last up to three days.

Cork City Council have revealed the parts of the city most likely to be affected by Hurricane Ophelia.

The City Council’s Severe Weather Alert Team met this morning to review operations in light of the red light weather alert which could cause severe winds and storm in the city tomorrow.

Cork City Council emergency crews are on standby and Cork City Council’s Crisis Management Team is also due to meet this afternoon.

Cork City Hall is advising citizens to remain vigilant and to keep themselves updated in regard to the evolving weather situation.

At present, data suggests that Morrisons Island and South Terrace are the areas of the city most likely to be effected by any flooding tomorrow afternoon.

The public will be updated via the Corkcitynow mobile and email messaging service (which can be signed up to at www.corkcitynow.ie) Cork City Council’s Twitter account which also be viewed on the www.corkcity.ie homepage and via regular radio updates.

Emergency crews are on standby because of #ophelia. Crisis management team to meet this a'noon. Wind looks likely to pose greatest risk. — Cork City Council (@corkcitycouncil) October 15, 2017

Cork airport have also urged customers to check with their airline in advance of travel to and from the airport on Monday.

Please check with your airline in advance of travel to & from @CorkAirport on Monday due to severe weather forecast Cancellations are likely https://t.co/qIUh9sNQLW — Cork Airport (@CorkAirport) October 15, 2017

Fota Wildlife Park have also announced the wildlife park will remain closed on Monday October 16th due to the expected bad weather. We apologise for any inconvenience caused to our visitors and hope everyone stays safe in this weather.

KERRY

Institute of Technology Tralee will be closed tomorrow.

Tidal areas are likely to be subject to high storm surges at high tide. Residents and businesses in areas subject to tidal flooding should take measures to protect their property.

High tide in Tralee is 2.40pm, in Dingle it is 3pm, and in Valentia it is 3.15pm.

People within areas to which the status red warning applies are advised not to travel, especially on pedal or motor cycles.

People are warned not to approach all exposed or other coastal areas.

High sided vehicles are advised not to travel on roads in status red areas.

People are adised to secure any loose objects around their property and look in on elderly and vulnerable relatives and neighbours.

Businesses are requested to attend any property that could become loose during the storm.

It is expected that wind damage may include fallen trees and fallen electricity wires. Do not approach or touch the wires and assume they are live.

Power outages in some areas may last up to three days.

Schools, colleges and the Killarney National Park are to shut down on Monday in Kerry in advance of storm Ophelia which is expected to hit the southwest hard, writes Anne Lucey.

Rural local link buses as well as school bus services have been cancelled, the IT in Tralee is shutting down as are Kerry Education training board schools and centres.

Warnings have been issued to rural dwellers to secure sheds and outhouses.

Residents and shop owners are asked to secure hoardings and signs and not to leave bins lying around or other objects which may be lifted by the strong hurricane type winds set to strike Kerry at around 9am.

The monthly meeting of Kerry County Council, scheduled for 10.30 am is set to be cancelled.

Community meetings scheduled for Monday night have almost all been cancelled and the Monday mart in Kenmare has been called off.

Sandbags are being distributed in coastal areas to prevent flooding and the public in some of the most flood prone areas such as Kenmare in the south and Ballylongford in the extreme north have been advised of the locations for pick-up.

Killarney National Park, which lost hundreds of mature trees in storm Darwin in 2014, is asking people to stay away because of the risk of falling trees and flying branches.

Emergency numbers are to be published by Kerry County Council on their website later.

The Emergency Local Coordination Team will meet again today at 1pm and issue further advice and updates #stormophelia pic.twitter.com/T0vADoBGsz — Kerry County Council (@countykerry) October 15, 2017

LIMERICK

University of Limerick will be closed tomorrow as a result of the storm warning.

All public spaces will be closed including the University Arena, the University Concert Hall and all public walk ways throughout the campus.

All on campus residents will be instructed to stay indoors for the duration of the storm and will be supported by security teams tomorrow.

Flood defences have been put in place on the banks of the River Shannon through the UL campus as a preventative measure.

Mary Immaculate College will also be closed at both its Limerick and Tipperary campuses tomorrow.

CLARE

Meanwhile, Clare’s principal emergency response agencies are advising schools to close and members of the public and services providers to avoid any non-urgent travel during Monday due to the Red Alert weather warning in place.

The appeal has been issued following a meeting of the Inter Agency Co-ordination group in Ennis this morning.

The agencies have expressed particular concern that the public would take every precaution to avoid unnecessary travel and take heed of ongoing updates from Met Éireann and Government agencies.

Clare’s emergency response agencies advising schools to close & members of the public to avoid any non-urgent travel https://t.co/PcD0ZZeHQD pic.twitter.com/fIBc2m5sD7 — Clare County Council (@ClareCoCo) October 15, 2017

GALWAY/MAYO

All five GMIT campuses to close tomorrow due to weather warning

A Met Eireann Status Red Wind Warning which includes Galway is in place from 9.00am Monday morning. Gusts in excess of 130km/h are expected throughout Monday and into Monday night. There is a high risk of flying debris and householders and businesses are advised to secure material in gardens and other sites.

With the extremely windy weather, and the likely accompanying rain, the public is advised to exercise caution outdoors on Monday and to avoid exposed coasts. It is suggested that vulnerable family members and neighbours should be contacted in advance of the storm to see if they have all that they need.

On Monday afternoon, the winds will turn northeasterly and will contribute to a storm sea surge in Galway Bay. However, the overall tidal level is predicted to be below the critical level for flooding and as such there is low risk of coastal-flooding. Should further defences and other measures be required, they will be put in place. On-going monitoring of weather and sea forecasts will continue by Galway City Council staff in conjunction with other local and national agencies.

The basic message is to please stay safe.