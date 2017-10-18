Ophelia: More than 100,000 households still without power while 48,000 have no water

Update 9.11am: An estimated 110,000 eir customers are still without service with the Southwest and Midlands continuing to be the worst affected areas.

Approximately 1,200 eir staff are working today to assess and repair network damage.

"Field technicians have, as a priority, attempted to make safe any dangerous poles or cables that have posed a public safety risk," the company said

The company said County Cork is the worst affected area.

"If damaged infrastructure is causing a public safety risk, we ask people to contact us at 1850 245 424 or contact An Garda Siochana," eir added.

Earlier: Thousands of people remain without electricity and water in the wake of Storm Ophelia.

ESB crews are continuing their work to restore power after the worst storm to hit Ireland in more than 50 years.

The repairs are under pressure as Storm Brian is predicted to bring gale-force winds this weekend.

ESB Networks staff at Centre Park Road, Cork City, as 20 trees were felled. Picture: Larry Cummins

Three people lost their lives during the storm and more than 100,000 households are still without power this morning, while 48,000 homes have no water.

Sean Hogan, Chair of the National Emergency Coordination Group said ESB Networks is acting in a 'planned and methodical way'.

"Those who are without electricity can be assured that ESB Networks are working in a planned and methodical way tor reduce this figure on a daily basis," he said.

"They are also prioritising people with medical needs and critical infrastructure, including water supply," Mr Hogan added.

Help is being drafted in from France and workers have been commended by the Taoiseach for their efforts to get the country back on track.

Children and teachers across the country are heading back to school after a two-day closure.

Bus Éireann said it is resuming over 6,000 school transport services this morning.

It added that little or no disruption is anticipated.

LUAS operator Transdev said the Red and Green Lines are back in operation.

The tram service was not expected to resume until later this morning following storm damage.

The decision to re-open the lines came after a test of track and technical systems last night.