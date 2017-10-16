Ophelia: Keep up to date on latest road closures and power outages

Update 2.45pm:More than 200,000 homes are without power as storm Ophelia tracks its way across the country.

Update 2pm: Around 170,000 electricity customers are without power with storm Ophelia also causing widespread ravel disruption.

ESB Networks have said that the majority of customers who have lost supply at present will be without power overnight.

Falling trees on overhead lines are responsible for most of the damage to the network and crews across the country are in the process of responding to electricity outages, once it is safe to do so.

Check the status of power outages across the country via ESB networks interactive map HERE

ESB networks are also providing regular updates on their twitter account below:

Tweets by ESBNetworks

A fallen tree in Little Island, Co. Cork. Pic: Niall Murray

AA Roadwatch are also providing regular updates on the latest road closures and re-openings via the AA's twitter account below:

Tweets by aaroadwatch