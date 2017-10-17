Ophelia: Here is the latest on the public transport situation

Public transport is starting to return to normal, with the exception of Dublin’s Luas which will not be operating this morning.

Schools remain shut today, but universities and third level institutions are starting to reopen.

However, some train services are suffering delays this morning.

06:10 Waterford Heuston running approx 60mins late due to debris on the line — Iarnród Éireann (@IrishRail) October 17, 2017

Barry Kenny of Irish Rail said: "We do have a full service today with some minor exceptions. The 5.50 from Cork to Dublin was cancelled and the 9.45am from Westport to Dublin was cancelled as well.

"The Limerick to Ballybrophy via Nenagh service will be replaced by bus transfers.

"I should warn that there are some delays of between 15 and 25 minutes as the last debris is cleared."

All lines open except Nenagh branch. Some delays due to debris being cleared & low rail adhesion. Full info: https://t.co/ZOHwurtrN3 pic.twitter.com/CNQclfqDpd — Iarnród Éireann (@IrishRail) October 17, 2017

Bus Eireann have said that the majority of their services are operating this morning, except for the following services.

Cancelled routes: 06.42 Ratoath to Dublin

08.18 Dublin to Ratoath

09.22 Ratoath to Dublin

Cork - Route 240 between Cloyne and Ballycotton due to fallen tree

Cork - Route 215: diverted via common's road due to fallen tree at Fitzys Boreen

Cork - Route 223: Carrigmahon not served due to fallen tree

Cork - Route 233: Macroom to Cork via Coachford no Service due to fallen trees

Galway - Route 401: has been diverted due to the closure of Salthill promenade

The bus operator said that there are some delays in the Northwest of the country due to the road conditions, while routes 215, 223 and 233 in Cork are experiencing disruptions due to fallen trees.

In Galway, route 401 has been diverted due to the closure of Salthill promenade.

Dublin Bus is back up and running following Ophelia.

Spokesperson Maria Payne says there are some minor diversions due to debris on roads.

She said: "Buses are operating as normal this morning. We have some very minor diversions due to some roads which are still blocked at the moment.

"These affects route 39 in Blanchardstown, routes 7d, 59 and 111 in Dalkey and route 66 in Leixlip."

DARTs are back on track in Dublin although there may be delays where crews continue to clear debris.

Barry Kenny said: "Well thankfully, thanks to our crews working across the network overnight removing trees and other debris, we do have a virtually full service today.

"All DART and commuter services are operating fully."