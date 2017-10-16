Ophelia: Follow the latest road closures and power outages as 120,000 without power

Update - 11.59am: Around 120,000 electricity customers are without power.

The main areas impacted are in the southern half of the country and include counties Kerry, Cork, Tipperary, Waterford, Wexford and Limerick.

ESB Networks said: "The majority of customers who have lost supply at present will be without power overnight.

"From previous similar storms, e.g. Storm Darwin, where over 200,000 customers were left without supply, we can predict that it will take a number of days to restore power to all customers."

Falling trees on overhead lines are responsible for most of the damage to the network. Crews across the country are in the process of responding to electricity outages, once it is safe to do so.

Update - 11.22am: More than 20,000 homes and businesses have been left without power as Storm Ophelia hits Ireland.

The head of Corporate Affairs at ESB said earlier widespread power outages are expected.

More than 22,000 customer are without power in areas ranging from Co Galway, around Munster to Co Waterford.

Earlier: Storm Ophelia has made landfall in Ireland and there have been some power outages and road closures reported.

Ophelia is the most powerful Atlantic storm this far east on record packing "violent, destructive" gusts of over 130 kilometres per hour.

Heavy rain, storm surges and flooding are likely in coastal areas - and the entire country has been placed on the highest state of alert.

People are urged to stay indoors and not to make unnecessary journeys.

You can check the latest power outages HERE

Road closures

Here is a list of roads affected so far:

CLARE

A fallen tree is partially blocking the Ennis/Tulla Rd (R352) at Clooney Church.

The Ennis Rd in Kilmihil fully blocked by a tree.

Ardclooney Bridge in Killaloe is fully blocked by a fallen tree.

There is a tree down on the Ennis/Kildysart Rd (R473) south of Ballynacally at Paradise.

A fallen tree is blocking the Cratloe/Tulla Rd (R462) between Sixmilebridge and Kilkishen.

The N85 Lahinch Rd out of Ennis is partially blocked at Fountain Cross by a fallen tree.

The Ennis/Miltown Malbay Rd (R474) is blocked by a fallen tree near Beechpark outside Ennis.

CORK

The M8 Cork/Dublin Rd is closed in both directions between J15 Fermoy South and J14 Fermoy North due to high winds, with high-sided vehicles advised to avoid motorway both ways between J17 Watergrasshill and J13 Mitchelstown South. Diversions via the Old N8 through Fermoy and Mitchelstown.

Elsewhere on the M8, there is debris northbound between the Dunkettle Interchange and J18 Glanmire. Take extra care.

Access to Cobh Island is blocked at Fota Wildlife Park due to fallen trees.

The N22 Cork/Killarney Rd is blocked between Hartnett's Cross and Macroom and also at Lissarda due to fallen trees.

There are reports of a roof being blown off at least one house in Cork city. It is said to have happened om Ardmore Avenue in Knocknaheeny.

There's a tree blocking the N71 Bandon/Innishannon Rd at Rosewood estate. The Council is at the scene. Elsewhere on the route between Bantry and Ballydehob, a fallen tree is blocking the road at Sparrograda.

Elsewhere on the N71, this route is also partially blocked by a fallen tree approx. 1km east of Clonakilty. There is another fallen tree near Lisselane Golf Course, approx. 4km east of Clonakilty. Traffic can get by with care.

Further west on the N71, up to a dozen trees are down between Leap and Skibbereen and the road is completely blocked.

Gardaí say there are up to a dozen trees down on N71 road between Leap and Skibbereen. The road is completely blocked.

The N73 Mitchelstown/Mallow Rd is blocked 5k outside Mitchelstown due to a number of fallen trees.

Western Road in Clonakilty is blocked by two fallen trees.

The Council are dealing with two separate fallen trees outside Bandon on the Dunmanway Rd (R586). Avoid at present. Also in the town, the Macroom Rd is blocked at St. Brogan's School due to a fallen tree.

Two trees are down on the Bandon/Timoleague Rd (R602).

A fallen tree is blocking the Bandon/Enniskeane Rd (R586).

A crane has been blown down in Cork.

There is a fallen tree blocking the Inniscarra Rd, between Inniscarra Bridge and Canons Cross.

There is a fuel spill at the Lakeview R/A in Midleton at the exit for the Ballycotton Rd (R629). Take care on approach.

There is a fallen tree on the Charleville/Milford Rd (R515) on the Newcastle West side of Newtownshandrum.

The Ballyadreen/Nad Rd (R579) is blocked at Upr Cloghroe due to a fallen treet. Avoid.

Extreme care is needed on the local road between Ballyhea and Ardpatrick due to a fallen tree near the turn-off for the N20.

There’s a tree down near the cemetery on the Waterloo/Newcastle Rd outside Blarney.

A tree has fallen on a car on the Tower Rd in Blarney. Gardai are at the scene.

The local Ardpatrick Rd, off the N20 near Charleville, is blocked due to two fallen trees and electricity wires.

Gardaí are at the scene of a fallen tree at Leary's Cross (R628) outside Rathcormac. Use an alternative route.

A fallen tree is blocking Ray’s Cross in Doneraile.

A fallen tree is blocking the Glanmire/Watergrass Hill Rd (R635) between Glanmire Village and Riverstown Cross.

There’s a tree down on the Bishopstown Rd in the city, near the Hawkes Rd jct.

A fallen tree is blocking Briar Hill in Waterfall.

There are reports of a fallen tree at Cuskinny Hill in Cobh. Take care in the area.

The Donnybrook/Carrigaline Rd is blocked near Ballinrea Cross due to a fallen tree.

A fallen tree is blocking the Innishannon/Kinsale Rd (R605) at Shippool.

A tree is down at Ardbrack in Kinsale.

The Marina in the city is closed near Pairc Ui Chaoimh due to a fallen tree.

A tree is down at Millbrook, Monkstown. The road is blocked as a result.

Fallen power lines are fully blocking Sunday’s Well Rd in the city near the Winters Hill jct. Nearby, Winters Hill off Blarney St is blocked due to fallen signage. Use an alternative route.

The N27 South City Link Rd is blocked by a fallen tree between the Kinsale Rd R/A and Black Ash Park and Ride.

The Rochestown Rd (R610) in Passage West is blocked by a fallen tree.

KERRY

The N70 road at Blackwater Bridge is partially blocked, and there is a tree resting on a powerline at Kilmurry Road in Kenmare.

Another tree is down at Dromoughty Road, Kenmare and multiple trees are down on the Killorglin to Beaufort Road.

There is also a tree down on the Ross Road in Killarneyand at Tiernaboul, Killarney, near the Post Office.

There are reports of wires down in a number of locations in the greater Killarney area.

The road from Rathmore to Knocknagree is impassable due to a fallen tree.

The road from Cahersiveen to Castlequinn, known as "Over-the-Water", is impassable.

There is a fallen tree on the N71 Ring of Kerry near Gortamullen, Kenmare.

There is a tree down on the N72 Killarney/Mallow Rd 2km outside Barraduff on the Killarney side.

A fallen tree is blocking Moll’s Gap (R568) near the tunnel.

A fallen tree has been cleared from the Kenmare/Kilgarvan Rd (R569) approx. 6.5km east of Kenmare.

KILDARE

There is a fallen tree on the Maynooth/Leixlip Rd (R148) near the entrance to Carton House.

KILKENNY

The Carlow/Thomastown Road (R448) is blocked at Gowran Racecourse due to a fallen tree.

LIMERICK

The N20 Cork/Limerick Rd is closed approx. 3km north of O’Rourke’s Cross due to fallen trees.

Council staff are dealing with a fallen tree on the N69 Foynes Rd between Clarina and Kildimo.

There is a fallen tree on the Dublin Rd in the city at the turn-off for Murroe, just before the M7 jct at Castletroy.

The Five Cross Roads is blocked outside Abington due to a fallen tree.

The Glabally/Lisvernan Rd is blocked at Ardmore due to a fallen tree. Avoid the route.

LONGFORD

A fallen tree is partially blocking the N4, halfway between Edgeworthstown and Longford. The AA say it is passable with care.

TIPPERARY

In Co Tipperary, a number of roads were blocked by fallen trees from early morning.

These included the N24 which was partially blocked on the Clonmel side of Cahir, as well as the road between Clonmel and Fethard which was blocked for some time because of a tree which was down between Rathronan crossroads and the Halfway House. That road has re-opened.

Motorists were also advised to be cautious on the road between Rathkeevin and Poulmucka, near Cahir, because of a tree which had fallen on wires. An overhanging tree was also causing problems on an electricity wire on the Galbally Road in Tipperary town.

A fallen tree is partially blocking the Clonmel Rd (R640) in Cahir.

The Tipperary/Emly Rd (R515) is closed approx. 1 km outside of Tipperary Town due to fallen trees.

There’s a tree down at Carronreddy in Tipperary Town and a fallen tree on the N24 Tipperary/Cahir Rd at Kilshane.

A tree is at risk of falling on the Kilross Rd (R662) out of Tipperary Town. Extreme caution needed.

There is an overhanging tree and electricity lines on the Galbally Rd (R662) at Ballinlard in Tipperary Town. Gardai advise road users to avoid the area. The council has been notified.

WATERFORD

A fallen tree has been cleared the Bunmahon/Kilmacthomas Rd (R577) near Ballylaneen.

The Promenade/Strand Rd in Tramore is closed until the weather alert has passed.

There are reports of a fallen tree blocking one lane of Tramore/Dungarvan Rd (R675/Coast Rd) after O’Sheas garage.

WICKLOW

Gardaí are reporting extremely strong cross winds on the M11 Wexford/Dublin Rd between J14 Coynes Cross and J20 Arklow Cross.

Power outages

Power outages have begun to hit the south and west.

Cork City Council have issued the number of households affected by power outages in the county:

Ballincollig 754

Bishopstown 530

Riverstown/Glanmire 620

Douglas 361

Mayfield 90

Fairhill 120

Togher 139

Dennehys Cross 16

10,000 customers have now lost their supply but the ESB will not carry out general repairs until the storm passes.

Spokesperson Bernadine Moloney says they are prioritising safety and emergency calls today.

She said: "People will see power lines down. Sometimes people are tempted to roll them up or kick them off the road.

"They are live and dangerous, so we would ask people not to approach them under any circumstances and instead to ring 1850 372 999."

The ESB's Bernadine Moloney had some advice for anyone who thinks they have lost power.

She said: "If they see their outage on powercheck, there is no need to call, if it isn't there, they should ring us on 1850 372 999.

"Or also, they can also go onto ESB Networks and report the outage online."

KERRY

The power is gone in Glencar in the MacGillycuddy’s Reeks and also in Rathmore.

There are power outages in Glengarriff, Milltown and Killarney town, but a fault at Woodford in Killarney is already under repair and power to 700 homes has been restored.

LIMERICK

ESB reporting 937 homes and businesses in Cappamore, East Limerick, have no power.