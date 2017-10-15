Ophelia: Bus Éireann cancel school routes in three more counties and warn possible impact on other services

Update 3.09pm: Bus Éireann will not operate school transport in Waterford, Wexford and Limerick tomorrow.

These counties join the list with earlier cancellation of services in Cork, Kerry Clare, Galway and Mayo.

The announcement follows the Department of Education advising schools in areas affected by the red wind warning to remain closed tomorrow.

Bus Éireann have advised passengers of likely disruptions to some other schedules services.

"While it is our current intention to operate most scheduled services there is a strong possibility that some of these may be cancelled – particularly in the southwest - in the event of a strong impact by Hurricane Ophelia" the company said.

Bus Éireann said it regretted any inconveniance this may cause but is taking the action out of fear for the safety of passengers and employees.

Update 3.09pm: Following a special meeting of the Government Task Force on Emergency Planning in response to the imminent Storm Ophelia, the Department of Education and Skills is now informing all schools in areas affected by Met Eireann’s status red wind alert that they are to act on the Department’s advice and remain closed tomorrow, Monday 16 October.

For parents, this means that their children will not attend school tomorrow in any area where there is a status red wind alert already announced or announced in the intervening time.

Schools in areas affected by a status orange alert should remain vigilant, and keep themselves appraised of any hourly and other updates from Met Eireann, and from their local authorities, local radio, and an Garda Siochana. In all events, and if in any doubt, schools should err on the side of caution.

Update 2.55pm: Fianna Fáil leader Michael Martin has been critical of the guidance given by the Department around school closures as a result of storm Ophelia.

Speaking on The Week in Politics, Mr Martin said he was taken aback that despite CIE announcing there will not be buses there has been "nothing from the Department about whether schools should open or not."

"We can't be waiting for the last minute. Many children will not be able to get to school tomorrow. That is worrying in terms of other areas."

He has called on the government to give a "clear direction by close of business today".

Update 2.30pm: Hurricane Ophelia is expected to be the worst storm to hit Ireland in over 50 years.

The National Co-Ordination Emergency Group has now extended the red weather warnings and is advising people to stay inside.

A red warning is now in place for Limerick, Waterford, Wexford, in addition to Galway, Clare, Cork, Kerry and Mayo.

An orange level warning is in place for the rest of the country, with the storm expected to bring winds in excess of 130 km per hour as well as coastal flooding.

Chair of the committee Sean Hogan said things were likely to be very serious.

"We are facing an extreme weather event in the country tomorrow. Everybody in the country needs to take heed of what is coming"

The British met office have released the following video which shows the expected track of what tehy described as ex-hurricane Ophelia.

Meanwhile,

members of the public have been urged to heed the advice of the Coast Guard who have warned members of the public to avoid any visits or walks to coastal or cliff areas.

"The Coast Guard is reminding the public of the dangers of visiting exposed coastal areas and to adhere to the core message of; Stay Back, Stay High, Stay Dry."

The Coastguard have asked the public to dial 112/999 and ask for the Coast Guard if they see someone in difficulty in the sea or on the shore

For a summary of regionalised news and warnings as they emerge check out this SUMMARY

Dublin Airport have also warned passengers to expect some disruption to flights when Hurricane Ophelia makes land tomorrow.

Siobhan O'Donnell from Dublin Airport Authority says people should check online before making their way to the airport in light of a number of cancellations.

Cork airport has also urged passengers to check with their airline in advance of travel to and from the airport on Monday with Aer Lingus already confirming some cancellations.

Update 1.50pm: Met Eireann says it's extending the red weather warnings to Waterford an Wexford as the country braces for Hurricane Ophelia.

The National Emergency Group is outlining its plans this afternoon on how it will prepare for the worst storm seen in Ireland since Storm Debbie which killed 11 people here.

Schools in the worst hit areas will be closed for childrens' safety

In their latest warning, from 9am tomorrow to 3am on Tuesday, Met Eireann said Hurricane Ophelia is expected to transition to a post tropical storm as it approaches our shores on Monday bringing severe winds and stormy conditions.

It goes on: "Mean wind speeds in excess of 80 km/h and gusts in excess of 130km/h are expected, potentially causing structural damage and disruption, with dangerous marine conditions due to high seas and potential flooding."

Update 1.10pm: The Chairman of the National Emergency Coordination Group, Sean Hogan, has appealed for people to take care tomorrow in those counties affected by status red weather warnings.

Mr Hogan, speaking after this morning's meeting of the National Emergency Coordination Committee, also advised schools to close in those counties affected by status red weather warnings.

Met Éireann earlier told the National Emergency Coordination Committee that it expects the eye of storm Ophelia to impact the south coast and then track up along the west coast and is presently updating its weather warnings in line with latest information

Update 12.35pm: Met Éireann has told the National Emergency Coordination Committee that it expects the eye of storm Ophelia to impact the south coast and then track up along the west coast.

The Committee heard that coastal counties will experience the highest winds and heavy rain and storm surges may cause flooding in some parts.

Met Éireann have said they will be monitoring the situation closely and will update its warnings if required.

Sean Hogan, Chairman of the National Emergency Coordination Group is hosting a media briefing following this morning’s meeting.

Update 11.40am: The Minister for Foreign Affairs, Simon Coveney has urged the public to take the severe weather warnings around Hurricane Ophelia seriously.

The former Defence Minister suggested that anybody not taking storm Ophelia seriously should think again.

Writing on twitter he said: I don't remember ever seeing a forecast for the south coast quite like this.”

Ophelia will weaken but grow much larger as it approaches Europe.

A meeting of the national emergency planning committee continues this morning with a public briefing expected at 12.30pm.

Update 11 am: The possible impact of Hurricane Ophelia as it makes land fall in Ireland tomorrow is being discussed at a national emergency meeting this morning.

The storm has already been categorised as the strongest hurricane to emerge so far east in the Atlantic.

The tail end of the storm is to hit our shores tomorrow morning around 9am, with warnings of high winds and sea swells particularly along the west and south west coasts.

Meanwhile, the Dept of Education have also outlined guidelines in the event of a status red warning.

Earlier: Met Eireann has this morning warned that the strongest and most damaging winds from ex-hurricane Ophelia are now forecasted to affect Munster and south Leinster, particularly the southwest, south and Irish Sea coasts.

The service has already issued a Status Red weather warning for Galway, Mayo, Clare, Cork and Kerry as the powerful weather system heads across the Atlantic towards Ireland.

In its most recent forecast at 4.30am this morning the service said that stormy conditions are expected to develop, in association with Ex-Hurricane Ophelia, on Monday.

It said rain will be widespread, with the heaviest falls likely to occur in Atlantic coastal counties, where there is a risk of thunder.

"At present, it looks as though gusty east to southeast winds will strengthen to storm force in the southwest by early afternoon, with strong gales developing along southern, eastern and some western coasts during the afternoon and evening.

"The winds will veer southwesterly as the low pressure system tracks northwards over western parts of the country. Flooding is threatened due to potentially heavy falls of rain and very high seas. Top temperatures of 15 to 19 degrees.

In an additional note Met Eireaan said at present, the strongest and most damaging winds are now forecasted to affect Munster and south Leinster, particularly the southwest, south and Irish Sea coasts with the heaviest rainfall accumulations in Connacht, west Ulster and west Munster.

"There are likely to be changes to the warnings which will be updated later this morning, pending the latest up to date guidance. This is an evolving situation and your patience is appreciated."

Yesterday Bus Éireann warned that School Transport Scheme services it operates in Cork, Kerry, Clare, Mayo & Galway will not operate on Monday.

Since 2015, the transport service has had a policy not to run school buses in areas affected by a Status Red weather warning to ensure school children are not endangered in any way.

"We are aware this decision may cause inconvenience, but safety of schoolchildren is our number one priority," a statement from Bus Éireann read.

"Schools will make their own decisions on whether to open or remain closed, but School Transport Scheme services will not operate in – or into – areas affected by Status Red.

"Services are expected to resume in these counties on Tuesday... please see www.buseireann.ie for updates in relation to this - and other service disruption"

A Status Orange Wind Warning is in place for the rest of the country.

Meanwhile, road users are being urged to be vigilant by the Road Safety Authority who advise checking traffic conditions before travelling, amid warnings from Met Éireann about possible storm-force winds and heavy rain.

The RSA is warning drivers to be aware of the danger of aquaplaning especially on roads with speed limits of up to 120 km/h, and to be careful of vehicles veering across the road in strong winds.

Brian Farrell, Communications Manager with the RSA, said cyclists need to be particularly careful.

According to NASA "Ophelia is likely to be the most potent storm to reach Ireland since Hurricane Gordon in 2006".

Meteorologist Joan Blackburn says windy conditions are expected across the country forecasting “a generally wet and stormy day".

“Generally across the country we are expecting mean speeds of 65-80kmp/h, with gusts of 110-130km/h, and then in those coastal counties of Cork to Mayo, we could well see gusts in excess of 130 km/h.”

More as we get it but follow updates from Met Éireann here.