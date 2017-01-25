Operation Thor: 51 people arrested in Kilkenny area over three days

51 people have been arrested in the Kilkenny area over the past three days as part of Operation Thor.

19 planned searches were carried out and heroin and cannabis were seized along with diesel, power tools and gas cylinders.

Seven people have been charged in connection with assault - misuse of drugs - theft and fraud offences and are due in court at a later date.

As part of the operation Gardaí conducted a total of 28 checkpoints.