Only one in 10 Irish workers have their dream job

If you feel you are not in your dream job - you are not alone.

Only one in 10 Irish workers feel they have got it right.

The majority of us say our work life is less than perfect and would be willing to move abroad for better prospects.

Joanne Foley from Matrix Recruitment Group also says some would even consider taking a pay cut.

She said: "More women than men were willing to take a cut.

"For greater job satisfaction, both were willing to take a pay cut to secure their dream job."