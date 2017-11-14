Only 21% of people look forward to work Christmas party

Only 21% of people look forward to their work Christmas party.

A recent study also revealed 28% of workers 'dread it.'

The report also found that 90% would prefer to receive a hamper at Christmas instead of attending their work Christmas party.

Over 550 people were surveyed for this study which was carried out by Town and Country Hampers.

A spokesperson for Town and Country Hampers says hampers are valued by both employees and their families.

They said: “Work Christmas parties are generally a show of appreciation for employees from their employers but by giving a hamper employers can show to both employees and importantly their families their appreciation”

When it comes to what people would like included in their hamper, more than half (56%) of the respondents said luxury savoury products would be their preference.

25% said they would prefer chocolate and 19% said they would prefer alcohol.