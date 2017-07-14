Online shopping firm Shopify announces 100 jobs for Galway

A hundred new jobs are coming on stream for Galway.

Canadian-based online shopping firm Shopify is hiring support staff for its office in the West of Ireland.

The cloud-based businesses came to Galway, two years ago and will expand its workforce over the next 12 months

Positions will be available in business development, commerce and entrepreneurship.

John Riordan, Director of Support, Ireland at Shopify said: "We've seen the benefits of remote culture and how it can be utilised to rejuvenate the west of Ireland and counties like Galway."