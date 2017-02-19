Online error causes distress for Cork bar owner

A Cork bar owner is warning of the dangers of digital society after his credit score took a significant hit this week — because of a typo.

Peter Collins, owner of Barry’s in Douglas, has warned business owners and members of the public to be mindful of their digital footprint after his business was the victim of an incorrect notice of receivership.

Mr Collins, who employs more than 60 people at his busy Douglas bar, has faced a stream of calls about the future of his business after an error by an online company database.

A website posted a notice of receivership for Barry’s, under its trading name Douglas Taverns Ltd, earlier this week. However, the notice was actually meant for a different premises with a similar name.

After Barry’s queried the notice, he said the website immediately investigated the matter, removed the incorrect notice and apologised for the distress caused.

“This can have serious consequences,” said Mr Collins, who said he is now considering legal action.

Barry’s, which has traded since 1994, remains one of the city’s busiest bars. Mr Collins said there are no concerns about receivership.

