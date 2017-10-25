One winner of €7.5m Lotto jackpot
There was one winner of tonight's Lotto jackpot, worth €7.5m.
The winning ticket was sold in the South.
One person in the North also won the top prize in the Lotto Plus 2, scooping €250,000.
Lotto Results: Wednesday, October 25, 2017
Daily Million Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
- 8
- 13
- 26
- 31
- 32
- 39
- 9
Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
- 7
- 17
- 23
- 26
- 31
- 34
- 36
Lotto Results - Jackpot €7,545,870
There was one winner of the Lotto jackpot, the winning ticket was sold in the South.
- 8
- 10
- 11
- 25
- 28
- 32
- 35
Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot €500,000
There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 1 top prize.
- 6
- 7
- 11
- 19
- 35
- 44
- 39
Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot €250,000
There was one winner of the Lotto Plus 2 top prize, the winning ticket was sold in the North.
- 3
- 5
- 7
- 11
- 22
- 32
- 36
Lotto 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 8
- 10
- 11
- 25
- 28
- 32
- 35
Lotto Plus 1 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 6
- 7
- 11
- 19
- 35
- 44
- 39
Lotto Plus 2 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 3
- 5
- 7
- 11
- 22
- 32
- 36
Daily Million Results - Jackpot €0
- 1
- 14
- 28
- 32
- 35
- 39
- 2
Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot €0
- 2
- 5
- 23
- 25
- 30
- 37
- 33
