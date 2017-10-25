One winner of €7.5m Lotto jackpot

Back to Ireland Home

There was one winner of tonight's Lotto jackpot, worth €7.5m.

The winning ticket was sold in the South.

One person in the North also won the top prize in the Lotto Plus 2, scooping €250,000.

Lotto Results: Wednesday, October 25, 2017


  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    • 8
    • 13
    • 26
    • 31
    • 32
    • 39
    • 9



  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    • 7
    • 17
    • 23
    • 26
    • 31
    • 34
    • 36



  • Lotto Results - Jackpot  €7,545,870

    There was one winner of the Lotto jackpot, the winning ticket was sold in the South.

    • 8
    • 10
    • 11
    • 25
    • 28
    • 32
    • 35



  • Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 1 top prize.

    • 6
    • 7
    • 11
    • 19
    • 35
    • 44
    • 39



  • Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot  €250,000

    There was one winner of the Lotto Plus 2 top prize, the winning ticket was sold in the North.

    • 3
    • 5
    • 7
    • 11
    • 22
    • 32
    • 36



  • Lotto 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 8
    • 10
    • 11
    • 25
    • 28
    • 32
    • 35



  • Lotto Plus 1 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 6
    • 7
    • 11
    • 19
    • 35
    • 44
    • 39



  • Lotto Plus 2 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 3
    • 5
    • 7
    • 11
    • 22
    • 32
    • 36



  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €0

    • 1
    • 14
    • 28
    • 32
    • 35
    • 39
    • 2



  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €0

    • 2
    • 5
    • 23
    • 25
    • 30
    • 37
    • 33



Full Lotto draw results »
KEYWORDS: lotto

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in Ireland