One taken to hospital after house fire in Dublin
One person has been taken to hospital after a house fire in Raheny in Dublin.
Dublin Fire Brigade Units from Kilbarrack and North Strand dealt with the blaze in the Edenmore area.
It has been brought under control and the person hospitalised is being treated for smoke inhalation.
The fire in Raheny is under control no further casualties in fire.— Dublin Fire Brigade (@DubFireBrigade) January 14, 2018
