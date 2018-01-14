One taken to hospital after house fire in Dublin

Back to Ireland Home

One person has been taken to hospital after a house fire in Raheny in Dublin.

Dublin Fire Brigade Units from Kilbarrack and North Strand dealt with the blaze in the Edenmore area.

It has been brought under control and the person hospitalised is being treated for smoke inhalation.
KEYWORDS:

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in Ireland